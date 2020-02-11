Action from the Devon Ability Games at Tarka Tennis Centre in Barnstaple. Picture: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK Action from the Devon Ability Games at Tarka Tennis Centre in Barnstaple. Picture: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

The games give children with special educational needs a fantastic opportunity to show off their skills, try new things and come together for a fantastic celebration of all things sporty.

There were plenty of activities available for youngsters to try, from friendly competition sports to taster sessions.

The centre hosted sitting volleyball, archery, football coaching and new age kurling.

There was also a chance to try out laser shooting, fencing, dance, wheelchair basketball, football, netball and badminton.

Joining the games as a guest of honour was Devon's Tilly Robinson, who has recently been selected for the GB Wheelchair Rugby team, and was on hand to meet youngsters and pass on tips.

She started playing in 2013 following a taster session at the Devon School Games.

The School Games is a nationwide programme funded by the National Lottery and has been a prominent centrepiece of competitive school sport in Devon since 2011.

During that time tens of thousands of young people in the county have been involved, in intra and inter-school competitions at local, regional and national level.

