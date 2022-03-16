News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Derby day dominance takes South Molton to the top

Conrad Sutcliffe

Published: 9:00 AM March 16, 2022
Updated: 9:12 AM March 16, 2022
Second Row Forward Nick Bain finishes off a great move to score for South Molton.

Second Row Forward Nick Bain finishes off a great move to score for South Molton. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

South Molton are the new leaders in Devon One after routing Torrington 55-0 in the North Devon derby on Unicorn Park. 

While long-time leaders New Cross were having a day off, South Molton and Exeter Saracens both went past them by winning games in hand against Torrington and OPM respectively. 

The one, two, three at the top of Devon One is now South Molton (78pts), Saracens (72) and New Cross (69). 

Conditions at Unicorn Park were greasy due to bad weather and Molton did well to keep their structure from first whistle to the last. They led 26-0 at the break and added five more tries after the interval. 

First-half try scorers were Ben Keylock, Will Blowers and Aiden Irving (2). Jake Cook kicked three conversions. Matt Hurrell opened the second-half scoring for Molton with a try in the corner. 

Lock Nick Bain, Joe Down, Zak Stoneman and kicked Cook all crossed the whitewash in the second half. 

Torrington's Harvey Hill makes yards with a strong carry.

Torrington's Harvey Hill makes yards with a strong carry. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

South Molton Scrum Half George Down takes on Torrington's Richard Mann yards from the tryline.

South Molton Scrum Half George Down takes on Torrington's Richard Mann yards from the tryline. - Credit: Kevin Crowl


