Daniel Weston and Fiona Lane are among the 7,000 athletes from around the world travelling to Abu Dhabi for the games, which run from March 14 to March 21.

The pair were given a send-off by North Devon Special Olympics on Saturday at their final session before they fly out to the games.

Lane, 32, will compete in the tennis competition, while Weston, 26, will compete in 40km, 25km and 15km cycle races at the Yas Marina Circuit – home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lane said: “I’m looking forward to it. It will be fun. It will be hot but I’m sure I will get used to it!”

Weston, who is also looking forward to the games, said: “I’m going to do my best, and make sure I stay on my bike.”

The pair met up with the rest of the 128-strong Great Britain squad at a training camp in Sheffield in January.

The world games will feature seven days of competition in 24 sports.

Special Olympics North Devon co-ordinator Val Hannover said: “Whatever they do, as long as they do their best, that’s all that matters.”