The award, now in its fourth year, showcases the development and contribution of members of the national disability cricket squads. Bowser is a long-standing member of the England Learning Disability squad.

During England’s 8-0 whitewash of Australia in October last year, Dan scored 499 runs at an average of 99.8 for which he was named player of the series. The Devon left-hander’s innings included an unbeaten 131 to wrap-up the series win for his country.

On receiving the award, Bowser said: “It’s a real honour and not something I was expecting. It was a real privilege to play against Australia and to beat them in their own back yard so convincingly was a great team achievement. To get some recognition for the part I played that is amazing.

“Going into the series, we knew that we had prepared well in the build up and if we played the best cricket we could, we could get the wins. To beat them 8-0 was amazing. I don’t really play for averages; I just go and play and try and score as many as possible and win games. But to get that average that was quite a nice feeling, but the better feeling was knowing I had helped the team win.

Dan Bowser with the INAS Trophy that England won in Australia in 2019. Dan Bowser with the INAS Trophy that England won in Australia in 2019.

“The whole squad and staff is hugely supportive of each other and I have to thank them. I can’t think of a better team to be playing with and representing your country.”

Bowser, a youth worker, is fully aware of the importance of the work being undertaken by both the ECB and Lord’s Taverners to promote disability cricket at all levels of the game.

“I can’t think of many organisations that are focusing on disability cricket,” he said.

“It is amazing how many lives are blessed with cricket and it can make an amazing difference. Even with the period we are going through at the minute, it’s great to see the game developing.

Dan Bowser with his man of the series award. Dan Bowser with his man of the series award.

“My full-time job is a youth worker and I like to think I am a good role model in the sport and also the young people I work with every day. I just love playing cricket and I love to coach people who love playing cricket. It is an amazing sport to be a part of.”

Mark Ansell, the North Devon CC chairman, said he was delighted for Bowser and his family.

Ansell added: “Dan has been the anchor batsman of our Devon League 1st XI for several years now and he is also a wonderful coach and role model for our youngsters, especially this Covid year.

“We are very proud and lucky to have him at NDCC. Seeing Dan in full flow at the crease is one of the great pleasures of watching cricket at Instow. He is a lovely guy and I am a big fan!”