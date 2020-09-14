The 2020 Croyde Ocean Triathlon. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography The 2020 Croyde Ocean Triathlon. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography

Hutchens was in command throughout, clocking the fastest swim and run as he completed the gruelling Olympic distance course in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 13 seconds.

His time saw him finish eight minutes clear of Sam Wordley, who took second place with a time of 2:17:30. Third place went to Tom Heal (2:23:00).

Bristol’s Kate Mactear was the fastest female, clocking a time of 2:38:23. Victoria was close behind to finish second, finishing with a time of 2:40:08.

Lucy Tothill (2:49:23) was the third fastest.

Fatest female Kate Mactear crosses the line at the 2020 Croyde Ocean Triathlon. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography Fatest female Kate Mactear crosses the line at the 2020 Croyde Ocean Triathlon. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography

The first relay team across the line was Big Goat Tri Club (2:25:44), and the first mixed relay was local team Sauntoning Around (2:29:41).

The event – now in its sixth year – took a slightly different format this year to ensure it complied with Covid-19 regulations.

The event was run as a time trial, with a rolling start and a five-second gap between each competitor.

There was a neutral zone in a larger transition area, where the clock stopped so competitors could take time to ensure they socially distanced.

The Croyde Ocean Triathlon 2020. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography The Croyde Ocean Triathlon 2020. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography

Other measures included an online briefing for marshals and competitors, PPE for all marshals, a no-go area at the finish line and an exit for competitors.

Organisers Pete Wright and Mike Morris worked closely with Triathlon England to ensure a socially distanced event could go ahead.

Wright said: “We needed to come up with a format which was still both fun and challenging for competitors, but which ticked all the boxes to comply with Covid19 regulations.”

Competitor Phil Turbard summed up the event. He said: ‘An excellent example that there is no reason to turn the world off - we Just have to do things a little bit differently for a while.”

The Croyde Ocean Triathlon 2020. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography The Croyde Ocean Triathlon 2020. Picture: Howaboutdave Photography

The Croyde Ocean Triathlon, in association with The Pickwell Foundation, will be back on July 4, 2021.

The full 2020 Croyde Ocean Triathlon results can be found here.

