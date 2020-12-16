Published: 12:58 PM December 16, 2020

The David Shepherd Cricket Trust is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer to hard-pressed clubs through a free-to-enter cash draw.

The charitable trust, which remembers former North Devon CC cricketer and Test match umpire David Shepherd (1940-2009) exists to help clubs develop their young players.

Trust officials are also keen to promote women’s cricket at clubs, which is a growing facet of the game.

A cash pot of £5,000 has been created by trustees for draw prizes of £250 each. All clubs have to do to enter is send their contact details to trust treasurer Gavin Lane.

Kat Hampton, the charity secretary, said: “It has been a difficult year and trustees want to provide some assistance and encouragement to cricket clubs with a youth section and/or a women’s section.

“A club can enter the draw on behalf of its youth section or for its Women’s Section or for both: one entry for a youth section, one entry for a women’s section.

“The first 20 entries drawn will receive £250 for their youth or women’s section. The first six entries drawn will also receive a DSCT Polo shirt signed by either Heather Knight or Chris Read. These polo shirts might be used as auction items.”

Entries have to come from clubs that are affiliated to the Devon Cricket Board. The subject line should read DSCT Draw and the name of the club, the section entered on behalf of and a contact’s name and phone number included in the body of the text.

Entries should be emailed to Gavin Lane (gavinbdlane@gmail.com) and copied to info@dsct111.org.uk.

The closing date for entries is Christmas Eve (December 24).

“The draw will be made shortly thereafter, using a Christmas stocking from which to extract entries,” said Hampton.