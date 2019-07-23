Brian Jeary (4-32) and Tom Russell (3-48) made batting hard for North Devon, who were all out for 161 in the 41st of 45 overs,

Ed Yeo went in first wicket down for North Devon and was involved in partnerships worth 96 runs.

Topsham were 97 for five after they lost top scorer Mark Phillips for 32 - and promptly collapsed in a heap.

David Hartley (4-17) took three of the five wickets that fell as Topsham plummeted from 111 for five to 115 all out.

Connor Nash and Ian Hayter both creamed centuries in Bideford II's 135-run win over Countess Wear.

Opener Nash got together with Hayter at 14 for two and the pair went on to share a stand of 225 for the third wicket.

Hayter was first to go for 107, followed two runs later by Nash on 102.

Countess Wear, one off the bottom of the table, were all out for 153 in reply. Opener Kav Dias (29) had the only score above 20.

Man of the match Nash added three wickets for 15 runs to his day's haul and veteran Tim Cooke had three for 30.

Hatherleigh II were handed a walkover in the D Division West by bottom team Plymouth CS&R, who could not raise a side.