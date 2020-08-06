The Barnstaple-born brothers had both represented Somerset since coming through the academy, and the new deal will see 26-year-old Craig remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until the end of the 2023 season, while Jamie recently confirmed he would join Surrey at the end of the season.

Craig Overton has played in more than 170 matches for Somerset, taking 370 wickets, scoring 3000 runs and was named the club’s player of the season in 2017.

He also made his England debut at Adelaide in 2017 and has played four Tests in total.

He told the county’s website: “I’m obviously delighted to have signed a new contract with my home club. The dream was always to play for Somerset and win trophies with the club.

“The success that we had last year has given me that extra drive to go on and win that elusive Championship that we all want.

“I feel very settled here, it’s close to home, the squad that we’ve got is so good and I feel like I’m in a really good place at the moment.”

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: “Everyone connected with Somerset County Cricket Club is delighted that Craig has extended his contract and committed his future to the club. He has a wealth of experience and is consistently one of country’s leading performers.

“His contributions both on and off the field continue to add real value to the club and it has been a genuine pleasure to see him blossom since he made his first-class debut as an 18-year-old.

“We look forward to him continuing to pull on the Wyvern and being a match winner for Somerset for the foreseeable future.”