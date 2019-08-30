The Somerset seamer is in the 13-man squad for the fourth test at Emirates Old Trafford which starts on Wednesday, September 4.

Overton's inclusion comes as James Anderson's calf injury has ruled him out of the rest of the series.

He joins the 12 selected ahead of England's historic victory at Headingley last week.

The 25-year-old will be looking to make a first appearance since March 2018, when he played in an England defeat to New Zealand in Auckland.

His international debut came in the second test of the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia. He took four wickets, including that of Steve Smith, and scored an unbeaten 41 in his first outing with the bat.

A rib injury saw him ruled out after the third test before Overton earned the last of his three test caps against New Zealand in Auckland.

England fell to 58 all out, with Overton's unbeaten 33 saving them from an even more disastrous score.

He has collected 32 wickets at an average of 21.34 in eight championship matches for Somerset this year.