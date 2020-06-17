The Somerset seamers’ inclusion means they are both in contention for the red-ball side following their invitation back to training from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at the end of last month.

The group will convene at the Ageas Bowl on June 23 and remain on site as they work towards an intra-squad match on July 1-3. That will provide a final chance to earn selection for the Test squad to face the Windies.

Jamie is one of eight uncapped players to get the nod.

The twins are joined by Somerset teammates Dom Bess, Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach in the longlist for the squad.

All of England’s established Test players are present and correct, including Rory Burns, Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood, who have been recovering from a variety of injury problems.

England national selector Ed Smith said: “Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies.

“We’d also like to thank all the county coaches who have supported these players over the past few weeks.

“A squad for the first Test will be announced in due course.”

Craig, the elder brother by between two and three minutes, already has four Test caps to his name.

Jamie, like Craig a full-timer on Somerset’s staff, has played for England at almost every level including the Lions XI without making the final step into the Test side.

The bowlers in the squad began training individually at the end of May. At the time Craig said he was convinced his brother is ready to make a strong case for selection in the series.

“From a distance, it looks to me as though Jamie is bowling rockets in the nets,” said Craig who, like his twin, was playing adult league cricket with North Devon before his 14th birthday.

“Despite his past injury problems, he is capable of bowling as fast or faster than anyone in the country.

“Jamie has been really unfortunate with injuries. But his back problems appear over and, although he had ankle surgery at the end of last season, he had played in a lot of the games.

“Like many of the players at Somerset, he is approaching his peak years. Our aim since schooldays has been to both play for England and I firmly believe it will happen.”

England training group ahead of three-match Test series against the West Indies: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), J Anderson (Lancashire), J Archer (Sussex), J Bairstow (Yorkshire), D Bess (Somerset), J Bracey (Gloucestershire), S Broad (Nottinghamshire), R Burns (Surrey), J Buttler (Lancashire), Z Crawley (Kent), S Curran (Surrey), J Denly (Kent), B Foakes (Surrey), L Gregory (Somerset), K Jennings (Lancashire), D Lawrence (Essex), J Leach (Somerset), S Mahmood (Lancashire), C Overton (Somerset), J Overton (Somerset), M Parkinson (Lancashire), O Pope (Surrey), O Robinson (Sussex), J Root (Yorkshire), D Sibley (Warwickshire), B Stokes (Durham), O Stone (Warwickshire), A Virdi (Surrey), C Woakes (Warwickshire), M Wood (Durham).