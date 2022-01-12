News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid concerns in the Barnstaple camp force cancellation

Conrad Sutcliffe

Published: 12:00 PM January 12, 2022
Bideford and Barnstaple met at King George V for the traditional Boxing Day clash. Picture: Kevin Cr

Bideford and Barnstaple met at King George V for the traditional Boxing Day clash. Picture: Kevin Crowl - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Barnstaple’s National Two South trek to Westcliff in Essex was called off due to a Covid outbreak in their camp. 

Barnstaple were particularly hard hit in the front-row, where they did not have enough fit players to comply with league regulations. The squad was also suffering the legacy of Boxing Day bumps and bruises from the 7-6 win over Bideford. 

Barum are due to entertain Esher this Saturday if they get a Covid all-clear. A decision will be made on Thursday whether the game against the Londoners will be able to go ahead. If the game is played, it will be a tough challenge for Barnstaple, with Esher currently second in the table and suffered only two defeats from 14 games. 

Barnstaple 2nd XV are due to travel to Brixham in Devon Merit Table One. That game also depends on a Covid clearance on Thursday. 

