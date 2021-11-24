Cornish defeat for North Devon Hockey

North Devon endured a tough afternoon down in Cornwall this weekend, losing 5-1 against an organised and disciplined Truro 2nds.

Missing many first-team regulars, the Reds succumbed to an early goal and a second for Truro came courtesy of a penalty stroke, despite stout defending on the line by defender Mike Cuthbertson and goalkeeper Sam Wormington.

Another slick move from Truro saw them carve through for their third within the first 15 minutes, but North Devon began to get to grips with the game and opportunities started to come.

A series of short corners eventually broke the home defence, with Ben Andrews scoring a powerful flick. This pressure was unfortunately short-lived, with Truro restoring their three-goal lead shortly after. Despite piling forward and further short corners awarded, North Devon were unable to score further and through leaving space, a fifth goal arrived for Truro.

The Reds host Okehampton this weekend.