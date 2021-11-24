News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Cornish defeat for North Devon Hockey

Logo Icon

David Orr

Published: 12:00 AM November 24, 2021
North Devon Hockey Club first-team

North Devon Hockey Club first-team - Credit: North Devon Hockey Club

North Devon endured a tough afternoon down in Cornwall this weekend, losing 5-1 against an organised and disciplined Truro 2nds. 

Missing many first-team regulars, the Reds succumbed to an early goal and a second for Truro came courtesy of a penalty stroke, despite stout defending on the line by defender Mike Cuthbertson and goalkeeper Sam Wormington. 

Another slick move from Truro saw them carve through for their third within the first 15 minutes, but North Devon began to get to grips with the game and opportunities started to come. 

A series of short corners eventually broke the home defence, with Ben Andrews scoring a powerful flick. This pressure was unfortunately short-lived, with Truro restoring their three-goal lead shortly after. Despite piling forward and further short corners awarded, North Devon were unable to score further and through leaving space, a fifth goal arrived for Truro. 

The Reds host Okehampton this weekend. 

Hockey
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Josh and Lorna Weller, creators of Christmas Village North Devon

North Devon’s first ever real ice rink opens this week

Joseph Bulmer

person
North Devon Council meeting

'Unbelievable situation' as affordable homes reduced for developer in...

Joe Ives LDRS

Logo Icon
The cast of modern Christmas classic Elf

Elf the Musical at The Landmark - Tickets selling fast

Joseph Bulmer

person
Yvette Curtis, founder of Wave Wahines

OPINION: The Wave Wahines and their inspirational leader Yvette Curtis -...

Stephanie Conway

Logo Icon