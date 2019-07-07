Bideford Littleham & Westward Ho batsman Connor Nash on his way to a half century in the home win over Bradninch 2nds. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Bideford Littleham & Westward Ho batsman Connor Nash on his way to a half century in the home win over Bradninch 2nds. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the home side lost Pete Stevens before a run had been put on the board, but Cameron Atkinson then joined Connor Nash and the pair got the innings up and running, taking the total to 83 in the 20th over before Atkinson fell for a 59-ball 33. James Corry (8) and Tom Stone (0), both fell with the score on 93. Keith Berry joined Nash and the pair saw their side to a third batting point before Nash was dismissed for 59. However, from 121-5, Bideford slipped to 155 all out as Bradninch seamer Chris Acton claimed four wickets for five runs in 6.1 overs.

Aside of the Nash and Atkinson knocks, the only other double figure contribution with the bat came from Keith Berry (28).

After tea, home skipper John Weeks and Connor Nash shared the new ball duties and both struck in their first overs to leave Bradninch 2-2 and both openers returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers!

It was soon 15-5 with Nash claiming two more wickets and Weeks one and, at 30-5 with a fourth wicket for Nash, an early finish looked highly likely!

The experienced Rob Acton had other ideas though. He and Bradninch skipper Connor Carthew took the total to 78 before Atkinson trapped Carthew leg before. The eighth Bradninch wicket then added 50 and suddenly the visitors look the more likely to enjoy success. However, the return of Nash saw him claim a fifth wicket and, despite an 18 run partnership for the final wicket, Tom Anderson bagged the final wicket of the day to leave Bideford the winners by a margin of nine runs.

Nash took the bowling honours with figures of 5-40 from a full shift of nine overs and there were two wickets each for John Weeks (2-35 from nine) and Cameron Atkinson (2-27 from nine).

