Clevedon call on Lintott as WEPL title race goes to wire

Published: 2:30 PM August 25, 2021

Southern Brave's Jake Lintott and Alex Davies lift the Hundred trophy after the men's Final at Lord's - Credit: PA

Clevedon will be able to call upon the services of club captain Jake Lintott as they look to seal a second WEPL Premier One title with victory at Taunton Deane on Saturday.

The Dial Hill side top the table heading into the final round of fixtures, three points clear of Potterne, who face Bedminster in what promises to be a rollercoaster finale to the season.

They will be boosted by the welcome return of all-rounder Lintott, fresh from a sensational breakout campaign in The Hundred, culminating in his side, Southern Brave, storming to the title with victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Lords.

The left-arm wrist spinner took 11 wickets in the competition and jets off to the Caribbean Premier League, where he will represent Barbados Royals, on Sunday – and Lintott hopes to cap a memorable year with Clevedon’s second Premier League triumph.

“I’m buzzing to be back with the Clevedon boys this weekend, and with so much on the line as well,” he said.

“It’s a really exciting time - the team has punched massively above its weight this season and huge credit to Harry (Ellison), who has captained the team superbly and done the club proud.

"To be heading into the final game of the season trying to stay on top, we’d have snapped a hand off for that at the start of the season.

“The Hundred finals day was an incredible experience. To play at Lord's in front of a full house was something I could only really dream of a year ago – and to win as well, was just incredible. Looking back on it, I need to pinch myself.

“The travelling arrangements I’ve got coming up are pretty crazy – up to Birmingham on Wednesday, travel to Kent on Thursday evening, play our NatWest T20 quarter-final on Friday night, then I’m driving from Kent to Taunton to play for Clevedon, then leaving at around 4.30am on Sunday to head to Heathrow and then on to Barbados. So, a hectic few days, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Clevedon kept hold of top spot thanks to a 69-run victory over Cheltenham at Dial Hill on Saturday.

Ryan Thorpe led the charge for the hosts with 89 from 78 balls, as they posted 177-7 in a match reduced to 27 overs per side due to early rain.

In reply, the Clevedon attack continued its fine form, reducing the visitors to 74-7, as Dan Williams (2-12), Matt Carpenter (1-18) and Luke Pearson-Taylor (2-19) made early inroads.

Cam Harding finished the job with four quick wickets to complete a commanding victory and keep eyes firmly on the WEPL Premier One title.