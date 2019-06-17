Last year's event was a huge success and organisers are hoping for similar this time round.

The competition, organised by North Devon Rounders, is taking place at Barnstaple Rugby Club and is being billed as 'fun for all the family'. It is open to all, experienced and novice players, family and mixed adult teams are all welcome to get along and join the fun.The entry fee is £5 for adults and £3 for juniors and you can enter a team by visiting www.northdevonhospice.org.uk/support-us/events/charity-rounders-tournament/

You will need to hurry though, for entries close at midnight this Wednesday (June 19).

Also taking place at the event will be a raffle, a tombola and there will be an ice cream van in attendance and other food will also be available for purchase.

The competition gets underway at 10am and it set to run through until, 5pm.