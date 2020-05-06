The race was set to take place on Sunday, July 5 for a fourth year, after sell-out events in 2019 and 2018.

Care for Kids, the charity which hosts the event, said the decision was in everyone’s best interests with the country still in lockdown to contain Covid-19.

The 10k will return in 2021, with the event pencilled in for Sunday, July 4.

A statement said: “With much deliberation, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Care for Kids Barnstaple 10k.

“As we are still in lockdown to contain Covid-19, we feel it’s very unlikely any mass events will be permitted over the coming months.

“Therefore, with everyone’s best interests and safety in mind, we are rolling the event over to next year. Our new date will be Sunday, July 4, 2021.”

Those who entered the 2020 race will be automatically transferred to the revised date.