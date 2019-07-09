The 2019 race was the biggest yet, with 400 runners taking to the streets of Barnstaple. Bideford's James Pugsley was the first to cross the line, finishing with a time of 34 minutes and 41 seconds. Keith Shapland took second place, coming in after 36mins, 18secs. Mole Valley Farmers' Michael Clark was third with a time of 36mins, 56secs. The fastest female was Joanne Page, who finished in a time of 42mins, 36secs. She was closely followed by Samantha Baker from North Devon Road Runners who completed the race in 43mins, 30secs. Third female to cross the finish line was Amy Alford from Team Torridge, with a time of 45mins, 39secs. Team Torridge took home the trophy for the fastest team. The event sold out for the second year running, and is estimated to have raised £6,000 for the local charity which provides financial support to the families of children with life-threatening illnesses. Charity manager Jacky Massos said: