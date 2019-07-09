Entrants setting off at the start of the Barnstaple 10k. Entrants setting off at the start of the Barnstaple 10k.

The 2019 race was the biggest yet, with 400 runners taking to the streets of Barnstaple.

Bideford's James Pugsley was the first to cross the line, finishing with a time of 34 minutes and 41 seconds.

Keith Shapland took second place, coming in after 36mins, 18secs.

Mole Valley Farmers' Michael Clark was third with a time of 36mins, 56secs.

Keith Shapland took second place at the Barnstaple 10k. Picture: William Coats Keith Shapland took second place at the Barnstaple 10k. Picture: William Coats

The fastest female was Joanne Page, who finished in a time of 42mins, 36secs. She was closely followed by Samantha Baker from North Devon Road Runners who completed the race in 43mins, 30secs. Third female to cross the finish line was Amy Alford from Team Torridge, with a time of 45mins, 39secs.

Team Torridge took home the trophy for the fastest team.

The event sold out for the second year running, and is estimated to have raised £6,000 for the local charity which provides financial support to the families of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Charity manager Jacky Massos said: "Thanks to everyone who took part in this year's 10k, the volunteers, sponsors, cake makers, photographers and of course all the runners and their supporters. 10km is a challenge, whether you are an experienced runner or a beginner!

Michael Clarke was the third fastest at the Barnstaple 10k. Michael Clarke was the third fastest at the Barnstaple 10k.

"I would like to congratulate everyone for the effort they made on Sunday.

"All the money raised from race entries, sponsorship and cake sales will be ploughed back in to our small charity, and will make a massive difference to local families in North Devon who are facing very difficult times."

The full results can be found here.

Joanna Page was the first female to cross the line at the 2019 Barnstaple 10k. Picture: William Coats Joanna Page was the first female to cross the line at the 2019 Barnstaple 10k. Picture: William Coats

Samantha Baker was the second fastest female at the Barnstaple 10k. Picture: William Coats Samantha Baker was the second fastest female at the Barnstaple 10k. Picture: William Coats

Amy Alford, pictured with her daughter, was the third fastest female at the Barnstaple 10k. Amy Alford, pictured with her daughter, was the third fastest female at the Barnstaple 10k.