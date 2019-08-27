Barum were already relegated going into the match and Heathcoat are for all practical purposes champions already.

Ten-man Barnstaple, eight wicket losers when the sides met in the first half of the season, were bowled out for 125.

Extras (42) contributed more to the total than any batsman. Matt Newton made 33 and George McEndoo was next best on 25.

Joe Hancock (5-21) cleaned up the tail as Barnstaple's last six wickets went for seven runs scored.

Toby Lochead (55no) and Todd Barrett (51) put on 126 unbroken as Heathcoat eased to victory in the 15th over.

Barnstaple conclude their season with an away game at Ottery St Mary.

Half-centuries from Ben Whitty and Robert Paterson were not enough to earn Braunton a win on the chase at Sidmouth.

Opener Matt Cooke - surplus to requirements in Sidmouth's first team despite making 175 against Barnstaple seven days earlier - hit 123 in his side's 266 for five.

Anthony Griffiths (38) and Jashan Patidar (32) chipped in. Braunton's cheapest bowler was Steve Moore, whose nine overs only went for 39 runs.

Whitty (58) and Paterson (51) gave it a go and with support from Jack Whittaker (26), Joe Barnes (24) and James Kemp (23no) Braunton got to 221 for six in reply.

Pick of the bowlers for Sidmouth with two for 31 was the miserly Charlie Dibble.

Braunton host Exeter II this Saturday.