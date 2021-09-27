Brilliant victory for South Molton
Conrad Sutcliffe
- Credit: South Molton Rugby Club
South Molton snatched Old Plymothians’ unbeaten record in Devon One when they beat them 43-5 at Unicorn Park.
It was just the result Molton were looking for after their mauling at New Cross seven days earlier and it moved them up to halfway in the table.
The Men in Black plundered seven tries on their way to victory. The try scorers were Hugo Mitchell, Luke Sanders, Shaun Ivall-East , man of the match Will Thorn, Jake Cook, Jack Routly and George Down. Jake Cook and Ben Gatehouse kicked the conversions.
Neil Edwards, the Molton team manager, said thorough preparation was key to winning the game.
“Head coach Scott Warren worked the lads hard at training and it paid off,” said Edwards.
You may also want to watch:
“From the first whistle to the last, the lads applied themselves, worked extremely hard and stuck to the game plan.
“OPM were not allowed the time to think. They were shocked and could not get into a rhythm.”
Most Read
- 1 'No Fuel' - Panic buying and fuel shortages hit North Devon
- 2 £34,000 raised for plumber Jed Mason with stage four cancer in less than 48 hours
- 3 One of Bideford's oldest tea rooms sold at auction
- 4 Clubber denies headbutt assault in Barnstaple
- 5 Brunswick Wharf developer given grant money to fix quay wall
- 6 New details on Barnstaple town centre regeneration revealed
- 7 Barnstaple dealer says £3,100 stash in loft was poor quality
- 8 Opening of new nature reserve in Lynton
- 9 Celebrations as gate to Pilton's Manning's Pit officially opened
- 10 Homeless man jailed after attacking Barnstaple soldier in McDonald's
Molton make the long trip to Plymouth this Saturday where Old Technicians are waiting for them at St Budeaux.
Torrington, who had no game in Devon One last Saturday, are away to table-topping New Cross this Saturday.