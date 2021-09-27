Brilliant victory for South Molton

Published: 10:25 PM September 27, 2021

South Molton snatched Old Plymothians’ unbeaten record in Devon One when they beat them 43-5 at Unicorn Park.

It was just the result Molton were looking for after their mauling at New Cross seven days earlier and it moved them up to halfway in the table.

The Men in Black plundered seven tries on their way to victory. The try scorers were Hugo Mitchell, Luke Sanders, Shaun Ivall-East , man of the match Will Thorn, Jake Cook, Jack Routly and George Down. Jake Cook and Ben Gatehouse kicked the conversions.

Neil Edwards, the Molton team manager, said thorough preparation was key to winning the game.

“Head coach Scott Warren worked the lads hard at training and it paid off,” said Edwards.

“From the first whistle to the last, the lads applied themselves, worked extremely hard and stuck to the game plan.

“OPM were not allowed the time to think. They were shocked and could not get into a rhythm.”

Molton make the long trip to Plymouth this Saturday where Old Technicians are waiting for them at St Budeaux.

Torrington, who had no game in Devon One last Saturday, are away to table-topping New Cross this Saturday.