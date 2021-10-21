Brilliant pro debut for Bideford fighter

Published: 12:00 AM October 21, 2021

Conor Macintosh displayed plenty of potential in his professional debut at Plymouth Guildhall against Dean Wilkinson with a 40-35 points win.

Bideford boxer Macintosh dominated from the start, showing superior hand speed and rallying away with fast combinations from long range.

In the second round, Wilkinson tried to close the gap but continually found himself missing the target and getting countered with solid punches.

In the third, Macintosh took control of the bout, as he began planting the feet and banging in big shots, sending Wilkinson crashing to the canvas with a left cross. The last round saw Macintosh going right up through the gears battering Wilkinson, who did well to hear the final bell.

Macintosh said: “It was the dream debut, I relaxed and enjoyed myself, and the support was fantastic. Hopefully, this is the first of many wins, as I aim to bring professional titles back to Bideford”.