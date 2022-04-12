News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Brilliant Barum give hope with a ruthless display

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:00 PM April 12, 2022
Barnstaple survival hopes still alive

Barnstaple survival hopes still alive - Credit: Barnstaple Town FC

The impossible dream of Barnstaple Town somehow escaping relegation from the Southern League is still alive. 

Barum produced one of their best performances of a difficult season, destroying Highworth Town with a comprehensive 4-0 victory, and it could have been more. 

From the first whistle, Barnstaple were all over their visitors and deservedly took the lead on 18 minutes, when Phillip Ormrod picked out a lovely flick for Ryan Turner to convert. The second goal came from the spot, William Tucker scoring for a two-goal half-time lead. 

Barnstaple weathered a minor Highworth revival after the break and the win was sealed on the hour, Ormrod scoring the second penalty of the day. The best was saved for last, Ormrod smashing home a superb long-range strike after a Tucker pass. 

The Barum front three were electric all afternoon and will need more of the same in Saturday’s trip to mid-table Melksham Town.  

Non-League Football
Barnstaple News

