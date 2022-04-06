Brave Bideford display gives encouragement for the future

Matt Coles, put in a Man of the Match performance for Torrington in their 39-7 win over Totnes. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford gave Truro a run of their money before going down 19-14 to Western Counties promotion chasers.

Things did not start to well for Bideford as Truro scored after just 56 seconds to go 5-0 up. Although Bideford fought back, and made life difficult for their hosts, Truro scored again 20 minutes in to the first half.

Bideford hit back on half time with Tom Chapman scoring from a driving maul. Reece Pearn kicked the conversion for a 12-7 deficit at the turn.

Truro scored again after the break to go 19-7 up, but with 15 minutes left on the clock the visitors hit back with a Rob Elliott try and a Pearn conversion.

Bideford hammered at the hosts’ line in the final five minutes, but heroic defending kept Bideford from snatching victory.

“We knew Truro would be a dangerous side and that we needed to keep the ball,” said team manager Bradley Goaman. “Although we lost a few turn overs in key moments we were right in the game for long periods and had one or two good opportunities to win it.

“I know we lost, but the pleasing thing for me was we needed a reaction after last week’s poor performance. The boys put in a great shift and controlled the tempo of the game for long periods.”

Torrington ended a nine-game wait for a win when they defeated visiting Totnes 39-7.

Coach Zerran Bell said: “Matt Coles returning after a six-month knee injury and Chris Reid after hamstring issues gave leadership to our pack.

“This structure gave us the control we have been missing this season and we played the patterns we have been working on and let loose our deadly backs.

“We have always had the potential but never had enough control to let the backs do their damage. Most pleasing for me is that Totnes only scored a breakaway try and other than that never looked like scoring.

“We still have lots to improve on, but we put in a performance I knew would come from the hard work the guys have done.

“Now we need to build on this next week at Buckfastleigh.”