Brave Barnstaple put up a fight against top side

Barnstaple’s losing run in National Two South continued when they lost 21-6 at home to Worthing Raiders.

The outcome was never really an issue as promotion-chasing Worthing were always odds-on favourites to beat second-bottom Barnstaple.

It was the margin of defeat that gave Barnstaple’s team management encouragement for future battles ahead.

League re-organisation means Barnstaple will remain at level four on the league ladder next season, even if National Two South is rebranded with a new name.

Jeremy Chugg, the director of rugby at Pottington, said the result against Worthing was less important than the learning gains for a developing side.

“An excellent defensive display by our very young side denied title-chasing Worthing a bonus point,” said Chugg.

“Every minute played is experience in the bank for next season, when we are going to have a lot of young lads with a good idea what playing National Two rugby is like.”

Barnstaple went 14-0 down in the first 11 minutes against Worthing, which hinted at a torrid afternoon ahead.

Two penalties from Jake Murphy got Barnstaple on the board and gutsy defending kept Worthing to just one more try in the match.

Barnstaple are away to fellow strugglers Rochford Hundred this Saturday afternoon.

Barnstaple Athletic defeated Tiverton Quins 26-12 in Devon Merit Table One. The table-topping Tics are due to entertain Teignmouth Reserves this Saturday.

Torrington were unable to reprise their early season win over Plymouth Argaum when the two sides met in the Devon One re-match.

Argaum ran in six tries on their way to a 41-15 win over Torrie to claim their sixth straight win. Aidid Guppy and Vinny Bolt were the try scorers for Torrington. Guppy kicked a penalty and a conversion.

The game should have been played at Argaum’s Bickleigh Down ground, but had to be moved as Storm Eunice blew the posts down the day before the match!

Plympton-Victoria came to the rescue by offering the use of their ground.

South Molton had no game in Devon One as Totnes were unable to raise a side for the trip to Unicorn Park.

Molton and Torrington have no games in Devon One this weekend.

