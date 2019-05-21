Callum Mitchell (3-22) and Mark Russell (3-41) sent Ottery plummeting from 35 for one to 67 for seven before Henry Mutter, Joe Birch (21) and Will Harrison (18) put up some resistance.

Braunton skipper Dan Brierley brought himself on to break things up and took two wickets in five balls to wind-up the innings.

Jon Baglow (32) and Mitchell (18) got the Braunton chase started, Alex Hodges (21) kept it going and Ben Whitty (21no) finished things off.

For Braunton skipper Brierley it was a win to savour.

"All round we were brilliant," said Brierley.

"We bowled and fielded superbly - five catches between the keeper and the slips - and batted sensibly."

Braunton travel to Whimple this Saturday.