Opener James Edworthy was the star man for Exmouth with an unbeaten 126 in their total of 222 for five. Edworthy and Luke Davies (20) hoisted 66 for Exmouth's third wicket then Ryan Schaufler (25) added 49 for the fifth. Bruanton were lagging behind at 59 for four having lost wickets to Matt Tarry (2-25) and Schaufler (2-34). Jack Whittaker (47) and skipper Dan Brierley (37) put on 80 to revive the chase, then James Kemp (29no) and Joe Barnes (49no) saw it through. Brierley said it was a game that had to be won the hard way and praised Whittaker for his role in the victory.