Mark Johnson bowling for Braunton 1st team away at Exmouth. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6275. Picture: Terry Ife Mark Johnson bowling for Braunton 1st team away at Exmouth. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6275. Picture: Terry Ife

Opener James Edworthy was the star man for Exmouth with an unbeaten 126 in their total of 222 for five.

Edworthy and Luke Davies (20) hoisted 66 for Exmouth's third wicket then Ryan Schaufler (25) added 49 for the fifth.

Bruanton were lagging behind at 59 for four having lost wickets to Matt Tarry (2-25) and Schaufler (2-34).

Jack Whittaker (47) and skipper Dan Brierley (37) put on 80 to revive the chase, then James Kemp (29no) and Joe Barnes (49no) saw it through.

Brierley said it was a game that had to be won the hard way and praised Whittaker for his role in the victory.

"He batted with so much class and timing and allowed me to went counter attack," said Brierley.

"After we put on 80 together Joe Barnes batted so well with James Kemp and won us the game.

"Needing eight an over off the last 22 did seem a lot to ask, but in the end it looked comfortable."

