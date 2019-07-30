It's a winning run that has lifted Braunton 52 points clear of the third relegation place and within 24 points of the top three.

Victory in this Saturday's derby date with Barnstaple and Pilton should be sufficient to ensure Braunton's survival, although they have probably done enough already.

Opener Ben Whitty hit 50 opening up and his stand of 91 with Alfie Huxtable (37) got Braunton up and running.

Callum Mitchell chipped in 40 to Braunton's all-out total of 218.

There were three wickets each for Lee Nessling (3-44) and Sam Jefferson (3-58) in the Whimple bowling stats.

Whimple opener Nathan Kidd was involved in stands worth 181 before he was sixth out to Braunton skipper Dan Brierley - a key wicket in the outcome of the match.

Jefferson had already gone for 27 and Steve Kidd was next out for 20 as Whimple crumbled.

Jon Baglow (4-41) did most of the damage as Whimple's last five wickets fell for 19 runs in the way to 200 all out.