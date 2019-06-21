Alphington recovered from an unimpressive 74 for eight to make 140 for nine thanks largely to Lee Craven hanging around to make 44.

Tail-end charlies Andy Mills and Stuart Shaw, both former captains, made a brace of 13s as the last two wickets added 66 runs.

Jon Baglow (3-29) did the bulk of the damage with the ball for Braunton.

Those lower-order stands came back to haunt Braunton, who were bowled out for 136 in reply.

Braunton went in fits and starts from 18 for three to 100 for five then 105 for eight.

Kam Singh (3-20) and Andy Mills (3-20) appeared to have Braunton on the ropes.

Baglow, who went in at 18 for three, batted on and on to make 60 not out. As long as he was there Braunton had a chance if the tail enders could hang around. It proved a handful of runs too many for Steve Moore and Mark Johnson, who was last out with the total on 136.

Dan Brierley, the Braunton captain, said: "Alphington put on 30-40 more than they should have done.

"After such a good start, with Barnes and Johnson bowling, we should have got them all out for 100.

"Having said that we still should have chased 140 though.

"Baggy batted very well just didn't have enough partners to hang around with.

"Just a shame to lose after such a good performance last week."

Braunton are at home to Sidmouth II this Saturday.