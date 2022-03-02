Braunton host Devon's first Women's Walking Football Tournament

Women from all over Devon met at Braunton FC on Sunday for the first ever Women’s Walking Football Tournament held in Devon.

Walking football is currently one of the fastest growing sports in the country and participation among women over the age of 40 is rising rapidly. There are now several regional teams set up with plans ahead for a county squad and women’s league.

Teams from Dawlish, Exeter, Braunton and a Devon “All Stars” team took part in six matches involving women of all ages and abilities.



There was plenty of skill on display and a current England women’s walking football International on the pitch. Gillian Burgess, who manages the Exeter and District Team, also plays for The England Women’s Walking Football Team.

On the day, Braunton Women won the tournament with 5 wins and 1 draw, closely followed by the All Stars team. However, the most important achievement of the day was giving women the opportunity to play, learn, support, encourage and inspire other women.

One player commented: “There was a moment when I looked across Lobb and marvelled at 20 women in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s playing football in the sunshine on a Sunday afternoon in February. This wouldn’t have been possible a short time ago.”

Any women interested in playing should contact age uk at info@ageukdevon.co.uk.

Women's football at Braunton - Credit: Melanie Regan

England international Gillian Burgess - Credit: Melanie Regan



