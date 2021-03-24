Braunton book derby dates to prepare for new season
Conrad Sutcliffe
- Credit: Archant
Braunton Cricket Club have fixed up derby dates against North Devon and Bideford as part of their preparations for the season ahead.
The clocks go forward this Sunday and on Monday night Braunton intend to use the extra hour of light for their first outdoor net session.
Training will continue every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm in the build-up to the new season.
Braunton are booked to go to North Devon on April 11 and Bideford on April 24. An inter-club game at Kelsey has been pencilled in for April 17.
The club have decided against engaging an overseas player in 2021 and will go into the season with much of last year’s squad, although there is always room for new faces.
Jon Baglow, a former captain and one of the senior players in the team, said: “No one is incoming at the moment but we are always looking for players who would fit in with what we would like.”
Baglow said some old faces are back on the scene, which will strengthen the squad significantly.
“Four or five players did not appear at all last year – all first teamers – and we hope to see then at some point,” he added.
“Tom Rowbottom returned to the club last year after university and working out of the area and we hope to get a full season out of him.
“Rob Collier came back from Filleigh last year but could only play one game so we hope he will be more available.”
Baglow said the only notable departure was that of Joe Barnes, who has taken a job in London.
“We could miss Joe's opening spell and destructive lower-order batting,” said Baglow.