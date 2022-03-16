Braunton coach called up for England duty

Braunton Football Club coach Wendy Benson has been recognised for her outstanding work with an appointment as the new assistant coach to the England Women’s Walking Football Team.

Walking football is aimed at older players and, as the name suggests, it follows all the normal rules of the beautiful game, just no running allowed. This version of football has become hugely popular and Wendy will join a national set-up determined to grow walking football even further.

Congratulations Wendy and good luck.

On the pitch, Braunton men’s fourth team extended their excellent unbeaten run to 11 games with a confident 3-1 defeat of Torridgeside thirds. Jordan Nott, Nick Trump and Liam Cowley scored the goals.

It was a mixed weekend for North Devon sides in the South-West Peninusla League. Holsworthy recorded an important win in Torbay but Torridgeside succumbed to title-chasing Torpoint and Torrington lost by a single goal against Ivybridge.

In a thrilling match at Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, Holsworthy made the ideal start with an opening goal from Tom Bray but they were soon pegged back by the hosts.

Ollie Moores restored the Holsworthy but, once again, Stoke hit back with an equaliser. The game was heading for a draw when Bray popped up with a fine winner to cheer the travelling Holsworthy support. The result lifted Holsworthy up to ninth in the table.

On a testing surface at Torrington, high-flying Ivybridge Town were made to work very hard before breaking home hearts with the winning goal from Sam Ryan. Torridgeside battled valiantly at Torpoint Athletic but went down to a 4-0 defeat against a side pushing for the title.

Torridgeside are back on the road with a trip to Bovey Tracey on Wednesday night and then host mid-table Elmore on the weekend. Torrington, meanwhile, face a tough challenge at home to a resurgent Sidmouth Town, and Holsworthy welcome Ivybridge Town next Tuesday night.

In the Devon Football League, a 4-0 win for the University of Exeter over Feniton confirmed the students as champions of the North & East Division.

Holsworthy fans enjoying their weekend - Credit: Holsworthy AFC



