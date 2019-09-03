Brierley's three years in charge have seen Branton turn things around on and off the field.

Commercially, the revamped clubhouse is viable again thanks to hours of volunteer work put in by Brierley and fellow team-mates.

On the field Braunton went from perennial relegation worriers to a side that has won more games than it lost this season for the first time in years.

Brierley said: "I have decided to stand down and leave the role in a better place from where I picked it up from.

"It's been an enjoyable and stressful time, but with the group of lads we currently have and the ones coming, it's looking like we will have a very good squad in both the firsts and seconds next season.

"Callum Mitchell is taking it on next season and I wish him all the best."

Joe Barnes was the man of the moment for Braunton with a rapid ton as they recovered from 25 for three to make 260 all out.

Jack Whittaker (39) and Jon Baglow (21) steadied Braunton with a 52-run partnership before Barnes went to town.

Barnes smashed nine fours and nine sixes in a 55-ball 108.

Exeter were 191 for nine when the overs ran out. Veteran left-hander Mike Wilkinson top scored with 41, Jamie Telford hit 24 and there were numerous bits and pieces batters who got into double figures.

Braunton's Andy Norman justified his elevation from the second XI with a three-wicket haul and there were two wickets each for Steve Moore and Jon Baglow.