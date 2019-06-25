Openers Matt Cooke and Elliott Rice (47) gave Sidmouth a 117-run start, and with skipper Anthony Griffiths biffing 55 in a hurry, a total of 236 for nine was posted.

Phil James had four Sidmouth wickets for 33 runs and there were two each for Dan Brierley and Steve Moore.

Braunton openers Ben Whitty (30) and Rob Collier (17) were able to deal with the Sidmouth seamers, but once Griffiths turned to spin the innings unravelled.

Jordan Fowler took four for 14, Cooke claimed three for six and there was a wicket for Charlie Dibble as Braunton went from 62 for two to 87 for six and on to 102 all out.

Braunton are away to bottom side Exeter II this Saturday.