Alfie Huxtable (65), Jon Baglow (30) and Callum Mitchell (48) took Braunton to 174 for three before Jareer Shikrani (3-41) caused some alarm.

Steve Moore showed what 30-odd years experience brings with a useful 30 not out in the latter overs.

Shobrooke were three wickets down for 100 runs fewer in their reply and therein lay their problem.

Bits and pieces from Dan Robbins (35), Neil Branton (32) and Henry Dare (30) were not enough to get them closer than 163 all out.

Moore (3-22) and Jason Raynor (4-27) were the bowlers who did the damage.

It's up-and-down Ottery next for Dan Brierley's men, who are growing in confidence all the time thanks to two wins in their last three starts.

Skipper Brierley said the benefits of luring Alfie Huxtable and Steve Moore back to the club are not hard to see.

"Alfie batted with a lot of class and composure, Jon Baglow really set the platform, Callum Mitchell played with pure timing in his quick-fire 48 and Steve Moore hit a swashbuckling 30 not out from not many balls," said Brierley.

"Then Jason Raynor bowled a naughty spell of quick bowling and we fielded brilliantly.

"Now we need to go into Ottery next with a lot of confidence."