It must have looked like job done from Ottery's perspective after they posted 266 for five - openers Ollie West and Alex Clements both making centuries - then had Braunton reeling at 107 for five in reply

Jason Raynor (66) stuck around for a while and at 166 for six Braunton were just about in the game. Then they lost three wickets for 12 runs - Raynor among them - and seemed dead and buried at 178 for nine.

Last pair Alec Hodges and opening bowler Barnes were faced with making 89 to win and thought 'why not?'

Hodges carried on to make 32 not out while Barnes played his shots on the way to an unbeaten 54. Their stand of 92 was a new league record for any of the C Divisions in their varied 35-year history and won the game with an over to go.

Braunton are at home to Whimple this Saturday.