Opener Ben Whitty slammed 108 to put Braunton on course for a total of 267 for five. There were stands of 55 with Callum Mitchell (26), 104 with Jack Whittaker (39) and 43 with Dan Brierley.

Skipper Brierley was the last man out for 47.

Barnstaple and Pilton were all out in reply for just 56. Opener George McEndoo and Robin Norton at first wicket down both made 10.

Opening bowlers Joe Barnes and Mark Johnson had three wickets each and Brierley had a couple. Steve Moore, the former Barnstaple captain who rejoined Braunton last month, also had a wicket.

Brierley made some tweaks to job roles in the side specifically for the game and was delighted when they came off.

"Promoting Ben to open batting and pushing myself up the order made a difference to the batting," said Brierley.

"Our bowling was a bit different with Joe Barnes getting the new ball. He bowled absolute rockets and bounced three players out.

"Mark Johnson bowled economically and we fielded very well.

"Overall, full control and a great performance. A 10 out of 10 performance.

"Now is a time to get a away win next."

Braunton are third from top in the latest table C Division East table. Barnstaple and Pilton have dropped to the bottom.