Brady Saunders hit a top score of 58 for Barnstaple in their total of 144 all out. Opener George McEndoo made 28 and Rob Wilkins 23.

Braunton's Steve Moore bagged three wickets for 31 runs for his current club against the one he captained at the start of the season.

Mike Brown and Callum Mitchell had two wickets each.

Braunton lost wickets at 22, 94 and 100 on their way to a fourth successive victory.

Jack Brazier, the former Filleigh batsman, hit 37 and was supported by Jack Whittaker (24) and Mitchell (29no) on the chase.

McEndoo (3-18) was the pick of the Barnstaple bowlers.

Braunton are now up to fifth in the C Division East table. Barnstaple and Pilton are rock bottom and will be consigned to relegation if they lose to fellow strugglers Exeter this Saturday.