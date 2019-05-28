Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper

Whimple were held to a modest 176 for nine on 45 overs - Nathan Kidd (43) and Ben Silk (45) top scoring - which looked well within Braunton's reach when they were 130 for four in reply. Callum Mitchell was just out for 69 and Ben Whitty had 25.

Braunton then lost five wickets for seven runs and despite a valiant effort by last pair Joe Barnes and Steve Moore to put on 24 to salvage the game, the damage was done.

It was yet another away day disaster for Braunton, who have only won three times on the road since the end of the 2015 season.

It is almost a calendar year since the last win on the road: a three-wicket result at Clyst Hydon.

Dan Brierley, the Braunton captain, said it was not hard to see what was going wrong.

"We just need to steady the ship more once we lose a quick couple of wickets," said Brierley.

"Hopefully we will have an away win soon."