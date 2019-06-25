The Saltrock Boys Open finalists. Picture: Goldcoast Oceanfest The Saltrock Boys Open finalists. Picture: Goldcoast Oceanfest

There was bright sunshine and perfect waves for the competition, which saw students from seven local schools showcase their talents in the water.

Braunton Academy retained the overall championship for the third year in a row. Pilton Community College finished second and The Ilfracombe Academy took third place.

The Park Community School, Kingsley School, Georgeham Primary School and West Buckland School completed the standings.

The day started with the Saltrock Boys Open, where Braunton's Sam Taylor and Alex Townsend set the standard and eased into the finals.

The open saw 11-year-old Georgeham Primary pupil Fred Percival become the competition's youngest ever competitor.

A truly heart-warming final saw the finalists refuse to catch a wave, allowing Percival to record the only score and with it his first ever competition win.

The Nalu Beads Girls Open was more clear-cut, with Belle Betteridge and Eva Moorcroft-Holland dominating from the start. It was Moorcroft-Holland who eventually pipped Betteridge to the top spot.

The Tiki Tag Team event saw solid surfing from Kingsley and Park, but they could not top the efforts of Braunton Academy.

Contest director Rob Whitney, who said: "This is such an important grass roots event for our young surfers in the area; many of whom were surfing in their very first surf competition.

"I'm extremely grateful for all the local support in putting on this event and making sure everyone had fun and were safe.

"I'd personally like to thank everyone at Surfing England, The Ilfracombe Academy, Croyde Surf Club, Saltrock, Tiki, Dryrobe, Nalu Beads, Woolacombe Bay Holiday Park, North Devon Council, Plastic Free North Devon, Roly's Fudge Ilfracombe, RNLI, Goldcoast Oceanfest, the competitors and of course the teachers."

RESULTS

SALTROCK BOYS OPEN: 1, Fred Percival; 2, Alex Townsend, Sam Taylor, Beau Betteridge, Rudy Dickens.

NALU BEADS GIRLS OPEN: 1, Eva Moorcroft-Holland; 2, Belle Betteridge; 3, Lucy Allix; 4, Emily Sharples.

TAG TEAM: 1, Braunton Academy; 2, Kingsley School; 3, The Park Community School; 4 The Ilfracombe Academy; 5, Pilton Community College.

OVERALL: 1, Braunton Academy; 2, Pilton Community College; 3, The Ilfracombe Academy; 4, The Park Community School; 5, Kingsley School; 6, Georgeham Primary School; 7, West Buckland.