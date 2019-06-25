There was bright sunshine and perfect waves for the competition, which saw students from seven local schools showcase their talents in the water. Braunton Academy retained the overall championship for the third year in a row. Pilton Community College finished second and The Ilfracombe Academy took third place. The Park Community School, Kingsley School, Georgeham Primary School and West Buckland School completed the standings. The day started with the Saltrock Boys Open, where Braunton's Sam Taylor and Alex Townsend set the standard and eased into the finals. The open saw 11-year-old Georgeham Primary pupil Fred Percival become the competition's youngest ever competitor. A truly heart-warming final saw the finalists refuse to catch a wave, allowing Percival to record the only score and with it his first ever competition win. The Nalu Beads Girls Open was more clear-cut, with Belle Betteridge and Eva Moorcroft-Holland dominating from the start. It was Moorcroft-Holland who eventually pipped Betteridge to the top spot. The Tiki Tag Team event saw solid surfing from Kingsley and Park, but they could not top the efforts of Braunton Academy. Contest director Rob Whitney, who said: