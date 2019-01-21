Antell was the winner of the 10 mile race, while Mapp took first place in the 10km race, with both runners enjoying a comfortable margin of victory.

Antell, who posted a time of 52mins and 48secs, was the only runner to come in in under an hour. Bideford’s Andy Ingle made it a Blues one-two, finishing second with a time of 1hr and 21secs.

North Devon Road Runners’ Phil Thorne took third place, finishing in 1hr and 38secs.

Ilfracombe Running Club’s Mary Menon was the first female finisher, clocking in at 1hr, five mins and 33secs and finishing eighth overall.

NDRR’s Rachel Bunting’s 1hr and 6mins meant she was the second fastest female, and Okehampton’s Joanne Page (1:11:20) was third.

Mapp completed the 10km race in 33mins and 2secs to take first by a distance.

Bideford Blues’ Stephen Cameron took second place, finishing with a time of 37mins and 50secs. Mark Turner finished third with a time of 38mins and 27secs.

Ilfracombe Running Club’s Beth Barrington was the fastest female, posting a time of 44mins and 28secs.

Amy Hawkes of Bideford Blues was second, crossing the line after 46mins and 52secs. South London Harrier Katie Lowe (47:02) was third.

Bideford Blues also had runners in Exeter for the First Chance 10k on Sunday.

Karen Shapland and James Pugsley with their First Chance 10k trophies. Karen Shapland and James Pugsley with their First Chance 10k trophies.

James Pugsley finished third overall with a time of 33mins and 39secs. Gary Blight clocked a time of 39mins and 1sec, and Karen Shapland posted a time of 45mins and 7secs to finish second in her category.

Click here for the full Braunton 10km results. The full results for the Braunton 10 Mile can be found here.