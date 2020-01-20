More than 400 runners raced across the two events organised by North Devon Road Runners, with 221 taking on the 10 Mile race and 191 lining up for the 10k.

Bideford Amateur Athletic Club's Keith Shapland took first place in the 10 Mile, finishing with a time of 57 minutes and 23 seconds.

Shapland was 3.8 seconds ahead of Jack Blackburn, who came second with a time of 57mins, 26secs.

South Molton Strugglers' Matthew Tapp was third, crossing the line after 1 hour and 3 seconds.

Competitors line up at the start of the Braunton 10. Picture: Sally Ann Harvey Competitors line up at the start of the Braunton 10. Picture: Sally Ann Harvey

Bideford's Julie Dixon was the fastest female - her time of 1:07:08 saw her place 14th overall. The second fastest female was Okehampton RC's Joanne Page, who finished with a time of 1:11:13.

Ilfracombe Running Club's Beth Barrington was the third fastest female with a time of 1:11:31.

The 10k race was won by South Molton Strugglers' Paul Morgan, who finished 40 seconds clear with a time of 36:37.

Phil Thorne's time of 37:18 saw the North Devon Road Runner place second, and Lloyd Harvey-Bryant was third with a time of 38:20.

Melanie Smithson was the fastest female by some margin. Her time of 45:27 saw her finish almost three minutes ahead of South London Harrier Katie Lowe, who was the second fastest female with a time of 48:16.

Bideford AAC's Sara Colvin was third, posting a time of 49:08.

The full results for the Braunton 10 Mile and the Braunton 10K can be found at Webscorer.

Braunton 10 Mile - Top 10

1, Keith Shapland (Bideford AAC) 57:23.1.

2, Jack Blackburn 57:26.9.

3, Matthew Tapp (South Molton Strugglers) 1:00:03.9.

4, James Stanley (South Molton Strugglers) 1:00:07.5.

5, Stephen Cameron (Bideford AAC) 1:00:22.9.

6, Joe Mackenzoe (Ilfracombe Running Club) 1:03:19.7.

7, Sam Mitchell 1:04:29.3.

8, Ewan Walton (Teignbridge Trotters) 1:04:45.2.

9, Jamie Johnston 1:04:55.2.

10, Lauren Filer (North Devon Road Runners) 1:05:09.2.

Braunton 10K - Top 10

1, Paul Morgan (South Molton Strugglers) 36:37.8.

2, Phil Thorne (North Devon Road Runners) 37:18.4.

3, Lloyd Harvey-Bryant 38:20.2.

4, David Nutt 39:35.2.

5, Lee Carter 40:19.4.

6, Gavin Burnside (Ilfracombe Running Club) 41:35.5.

7, Stuart Talbert (North Devon Road Runners) 41:43.5.

8, Mark Potter 42:09.3.

9, Luke Oliver 42:44.1.

10, Matt East (Bideford AAC) 44:00.5.