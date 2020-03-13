For the game, they welcomed back Guy Cockcroft, Richard Locke and keeper Sam Wormington, but were missing six players from the week before!

North Devon made a nervy start in the face of a direct approach from the home side.

Caradon were denied a number of times by North Devon goalkeeper Wormington and, as the home pressure continued Reuben Windley showed why he is a highly regarded cricketer with an excellent defensive block from a fierce shot which saw the ball whistle over the bar.

The pressure eventually told and the opening goal came from a deflected shot at the far post. Cardon then doubled their lead with a similar goal before Ash Thorne went close to getting one back with a deflected penalty corner.

During the half-time break, North Devon stand-in captain Matt Brown tweaked some positions to strengthen the midfield and the move paid dividends as the visitors began the second half with greater tempo and some slick counter-attack hockey.

They should have got a goal back when Joe Taylor-Richards deflected a cross from Cockcroft over the bar.

However, the deficit was eventually halved when Ben Andrews won the ball in midfield and sent Cockroft away and he unselfishly passed to Thorne to place the ball past the keeper.

Parity was then restored when Man of the Match, Phil Brand, rifled the ball into the bottom corner.

The comeback was completed when, from a penalty corner, a slick routine saw the ball ricochet of Brand's stick into the roof of the net.

That set up a frenetic final 10 minutes as the hosts threw everything they had in search of an equaliser. Noth Devon's Mike Cuthbertson injured his calf in a full-length diving tackle, but bravely played on. There was late drama when Caradon won a penalty corner, but the shot was wide of the mark.

The game was officiated superbly by the umpires. On Saturday (March 14) North Devon play the penultimate game of their Southern One campaign when they host Exeter University at Park School (2.30pm).