The 23-year-old has enjoyed a decorated amateur career, winning a national title and competing in no fewer than 65 bouts.

He has been in the form of his life of late, winning his last nine bouts, and going undefeated in the 2018/19 season, so it is no surprise that his all-action style has attracted interest from promoters.

Stanbury will be boxing in the middleweight division and will continue to be trained at Bideford Boxing Club.

He will be looking to have his professional debut in Plymouth before the end of the year.

Steve Goodwin has worked with many top boxers from Southern area champions up to world champions.

Staging professional shows in Plymouth is a new venture for Goodwin Promotions and they are hoping to have Stanbury boxing for major titles within three years.

Stanbury is being supported with sponsorship from Comfort Home Care to help his boxing career.