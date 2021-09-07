Stanbury faces step up in class for second professional bout

Published: 7:00 AM September 7, 2021

Billy Stanbury is ready for his second fight at Bethnal Green's York Hall on Saturday (September 11).

And he will not be facing the usual journeyman who most professionals face in the early stages of their career as he steps in with Southern Area middleweight title challenger Robbie Chapman.

Experienced Londoner Chapman has had 13 pro contests to date, but Stanbury's trainer Richard Grigg said: "The fight got offered to us by Steve Goodwin and was taken with both hands.

"It is a high risk, but high reward fight. If Stanbury can go into Chapman's back yard and beat him this early in his career, it will set him up for big things in the future.

"I have seen what Stanbury is capable of in training and have full faith in his ability that he will cause a big upset and come away with the win."