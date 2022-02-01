Big win for Barum boosts their survival hopes

Gradually, but very definitely, Barnstaple Town are kicking into life after a tortuous first half of the Southern League season.

A second win of the campaign, at home to Slimbridge on Saturday, moved Barum to within eight points of second-bottom Cinderford Town and hopefully marks the beginning of a change in luck and belief.

The slick surface at Mill Road made for tricky conditions, as manager Craig Laird introduced new signings Harry Baker and Ricky Marinaro to a change in formation, as Barum opted for a 3-5-2 system.

Slimbridge goalkeeper Lewis Adams was called into early action, producing a miraculous double save to deny Owen Howe and Craig Laird.

The visitors responded with some bright play from their attacking duo, Marley Thomas and Will Hawes. Thomas went close before Hawes broke the deadlock on 24 minutes, glancing a deft header beyond Barum ‘keeper Lloyd Irish.

The Barnstaple of two months ago might have crumbled after such a setback but the new boss has instilled some resilience in his side, and they bounced back with an equaliser from the penalty spot.

Adams fouled Howe in the area and the Barum forward picked himself up to convert the spot-kick. Slimbridge had efforts from Thomas and Ben McLean expertly saved by Irish to keep the scores level at the break.

Barnstaple emerged for the second half full of fire and determination. The reward came within four minutes of the restart, as Brodie Montague found space from a corner to give the home side a crucial lead with his first goal for the club.

It was soon 3-1 to Barum and a super goal, as a clever touch from Baker was perfect for Howe to unleash an outstanding drive into the roof of the Slimbridge net. The visitors did grab a consolation but this was Barnstaple’s day.

There was a minute's silence on the day for Mickey Moore, who was a match-day volunteer at the club and whose two sons both represented Barnstaple Town.

It is a huge game for Barnstaple momentum on Saturday, as they host mid-table Larkhall Athletic in a 3pm kick-off at Mill Lane.

Mill Road bathed in sunshine - Credit: Barnstaple Town FC



