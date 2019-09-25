A 22-18 win at Cullompton last time out, courtesy of a late try by super-sub Josh King, has put Bideford joint top of the table with St Austell.

Bideford's three-from-three record is in stark contrast to the start they had last season, Morrell's first at Bideford, when they lost eight in a row.

Having kept Bideford up relatively comfortably in the end, Morrell set his sights high this season and the team is responding.

Said Morrell: "We are very pleased with this opening block of games, but recognise we have an awful lot of improvement left in us, if we are to accumulate points in the next two or three games.

"We look forward to a big week in training preparing for two big games against Falmouth (home) and Kingsbridge (away)."

Bideford were ahead for most of the game at Stafford Park, but fell behind with 10 minutes to go.

Time was almost up when the ball was booted into the path of replacement wing man King, who dashed over to score what proved to be the winning try.

"Five points on the road was fantastic, but it could have easily gone the other way," said Morrell.

"I thought Cullompton were excellent and that sort of spirited performance will yield many a home win this year.

"Possibly we didn't handle the conditions at all well. Wind-assisted we only kicked for field position twice in the first half, which contributed towards us flagging a little playing into the wind in the second half.

"Credit to the boys on the bench though. They came on and really helped wrestle back some momentum in the final 10 minutes, which was just enough to get us over the line."

Bideford put the ball through the hands from a line-out to take a seventh-minute lead when centre Rob Elliott went over.

Ross Oaten pulled a penalty back for Cully, but Rob Fishleigh's try and a Sean East conversion stretched Bideford to a 12-3 lead.

Hooker Chris Pring took a return catch from a Cully line-out and scuttled up the tramlines for a score that cut the leeway to 12-8 at the break.

Nine minutes after the break Jamie Giddy was mauled over by the Bideford pack for a try and a 17-8 lead.

Cully reshuffled the backs by putting James Shere in at scrum-half and the change was almost instant. He tapped and went from a penalty to score a try that Oaten converted for a two-point game.

After Jake Broom went close in the 69th minute, Bideford were penalised at the next tackle and Oaten kicked Cully ahead by a point.

And that's how it stayed until King bowled past Cully defenders up the wing for the decisive try.