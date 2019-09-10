Bideford v Wiveliscombe in the opening match of the Tribute Western Counties West season. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Wiveliscombe in the opening match of the Tribute Western Counties West season. Picture: Matt Smart

Spool back 12 months and a newly relegated Bideford started the season with eight straight defeats in Western Counties West.

Coach Simon Morrell has strengthened the squad considerably during the summer and exuded confidence going into the new season.

Morrell was not there on Saturday to see the side in action as he is recovering from a medical procedure.

Team manager Bradley Goaman said the game did not start well for Bideford, but once they hit their stride they were unstoppable.

"We were a bit rusty in the first 20 minutes, giving away silly penalties and guilty of some wayward passing in the back line," said Goaman.

"Dave Slee was yellow carded for a high tackle so we were down to 14 players for ten minutes."

By half time Bideford led 19-10 and after the break they pulled away.

Richard Norman finished with a try hat-trick and there were further scores for Rob Elliott and Will Copp. Shaun East kicked three conversions and a penalty

Goaman said Bideford dominated the second half and there was a reason why.

"The team are a lot fitter this season," said Goaman.

"We played with lots of energy and control the game well second half.

"Will Copp, Jamie Giddy and Dean Folland played extremely well in the back row and Rob Elliott had a awesome game at centre."

Bideford are at home to Chard this Saturday.

