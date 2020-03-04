Morrell was a promotion-winning coach during a five-year spell at Teignmouth between 2011-2016.

The Teigns were relegated back into the Western Counties Division at the end of last season, long after Morrell left, but have won eight of the last nine starts on the way up to fourth in the table.

Bideford have only one in nine away outings this season, which is not the sort of record to inspire confidence on the road.

Although Bideford defeated Teignmouth 24-18 when the sides met in November, Morrell knows completing the double will be hard.

"We have been really disappointed with our form on the road and are really keen to put that right in our last few away trips," said Morrell.

"Teignmouth are going really well, having found some real consistency since Christmas.

"We know Teignmouth will be a really tough, combative prospect, so the boys will have to front up first and foremost, or it will be squeezed out of the contest. We will relish that challenge."

Bideford were due to face St Austell at KGV last Saturday, but that game fell foul of the weather. The replay date is March 14.

"The break probably did us good as we should be able to get one or two more bodies on the training pitch this week and, in turn, two competitive squads for this weekend."

Bideford Quins are due to visit North Tawton A in the Devon Merit Table this Saturday.