Bideford are two places and three points clear of the Western Counties drop slots after losing 53-26 away to play-off chasers Wellington.

If Bideford defeat visiting Winscombe this Saturday, they will stave off relegation.

A defeat will leave Bideford relying on Truro and Chard below them to lose to Falmouth and Wellington respectively.

It could get complicated if any of the three relegation candidates draw their game.

As Bideford drew 5-5 with Wellington in the first half of the season, they were not rank outsiders for the return.

Travelling short handed in a couple of areas was a handicap, as coach Simon Morrell acknowledged.

“Although we had complete faith in the ability of the match-day squad, it possibly did not have quite enough old heads for a trip to Wellington,” said Morrell.

“Inevitably we were a little at sixes and sevens for the first quarter, but after that we got a foothold in the match and just before half time we were only 24-12 down.

“A bit of a theme for us has been failing to exit our 22 cleanly and, on the stroke of half time, they got a final score.”

Bideford did enough either side of half time to earn a bonus point and with 10 minutes to go were in the hunt for a second.

“We can take great heart from our performances on the road in the second half of the season as no one has denied us points,” said Morrell.

Wellington scored a couple of tries that denied Bideford a losing bonus point and, according to Morrell, gave the result a flattering look.

Bideford’s try scorers were Dean Folland (2), Alex Priest and Charlie Russell. Chris Snell kicked the goals.