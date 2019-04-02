Bideford try scorer Alex Hillman in action during the first half. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford try scorer Alex Hillman in action during the first half. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, felt his side were more motivated due to their predicament at the bottom.

“Unsurprisingly we had a bit of edge,” said Morrell.

“The biggest contributing factor between this win and our recent slip-ups was our discipline in the middle third of the pitch was excellent, particularly when the game was still a contest.

“Instead of offering soft visits to our own 22 we mounted pressure on.”

Shaun Ivall-East touches down for Bideford against Wadebridge. Picture: Kevin Crowl Shaun Ivall-East touches down for Bideford against Wadebridge. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Richard Norman, Shaun East and Alex Hillman were the other try scorers. Snell kicked the goals.

Bideford, two points clear of the relegation zone with two games to go, are away to Wellington this Saturday.