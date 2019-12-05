Last Saturday was a reserve date in the league for rearranged games. As fourth-placed Bideford were up-to-date they had a day off.

With the halfway stage just around the corner Bideford have won more games than they have lost without hitting top gear.

Morrell feels the supporters deserve to see what the team are capable of when they face the team immediately below them in the table.

"So far we haven't found our away form and at home, although unbeaten, we have yet to put in a really comprehensive display and this is what is needed on Saturday," said Morrell.

"Wadebridge are an exceptional team and, thankfully, we will have a near full-strength squad to select from.

"The only unavailabilities I am aware of are Andro Alberti, Pete Hockridge and Pat Sanders. This bodes well for a good week in training. As always we will let the boys fight it out amongst themselves when it comes to selection."

Bideford (35pts) are already a distant fourth behind the joint top three of Wellington, St Austell and Kingsbridge (44), but more than 20 points away from the relegation places.

Morrell does not see this as a promotion season, but believes sides like his will influence who does go up.

"It is clearly a three-horse race with the teams occupying fourth, fifth and sixth likely to have a big say in who goes up," said Morrell.

"Outside the top three there seems very little between the sides and, as always the teams that have struggled with form and availabilities are now caught in that all-consuming relegation battle

"Thankfully we don't seem to be in that dog fight this year, but we have absolutely no intention of cruising - far from it.

"We know we have not scratched the surface yet and feel we can significantly improve on our points-for and even more importantly our points-difference in the second half of the season."